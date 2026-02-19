Could the next big gambling destination be in the Gulf?

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is stepping up its tourism drive beyond beachfront hotels (above) and wading into the lucrative world of gambling.

With its well-preserved fishing village and hilltop fort, the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, an hour’s drive north of Dubai, provides a glimpse of bygone days in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It now offers a view of the future, too. On its otherwise barren coast, a 350m-tall casino is under construction. When it opens in 2027 , it will be one of the world’s largest.

Over the past few decades, the UAE, in a bid to diversify its economy away from oil and gas, has built a thriving tourism industry and positioned itself as a hub for wealthy expats. Now its rulers are looking to another source of business: gambling.