Could Taylor Swift really hand Biden victory over Trump?

The pop superstar has a huge following, but the data suggests her impact could go either way.

John Burn-Murdoch

The Biden campaign has set its sights on another way to win votes: an endorsement by global pop megastar Taylor Swift. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
26 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Nine months from election day, US President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign must be getting increasingly exasperated. The US economy’s rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic is the envy of the world, but consumers remain gloomy. Job numbers are up and inflation is down, but the President has received scant credit. Attempts to take a firm line with Israel, meanwhile, have done nothing to stem heavy criticism from young voters. It can come as no surprise that Donald Trump leads in the latest polls of all key battleground states.

With age-old strategies thus far failing to deliver, and an increasing sense in some quarters that it may be “vibes” as much as policy that will swing the outcome in 2024, the campaign has set its sights on another way to win votes: an endorsement by global pop megastar Taylor Swift.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top