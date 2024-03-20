Corruption purge and tycoon’s $16 billion bank fraud trial shake Vietnam

One of the world’s biggest embezzlement cases is part of a crackdown that could upset foreign investment.

A. Anantha Lakshmi

Property tycoon Truong My Lan arriving at a court in Ho Chi Minh City on March 5. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 20, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
Mar 20, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In 2021, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy jumped at an offer by Vietnam’s Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) to invest in a new savings product offering high interest rates. The former factory worker did not hesitate to move her entire savings of 800 million dong (S$43,360) to the new scheme, believing that her money would be safe with the state-licensed bank.

But unbeknown to Madam Thuy, her money was invested in bonds that Vietnamese authorities said were illegally channelling money to property tycoon Truong My Lan in what they said was the biggest fraud the country had ever seen.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top