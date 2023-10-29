Conversations with Israeli and Palestinian friends in a time of war

SINGAPORE – A week after Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel, I rang a friend in Tel Aviv.
E was a classmate from graduate school in Massachusetts. In the 13 years since, we would meet regularly, in Europe and in Asia.
SINGAPORE – A week after Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel, I rang a friend in Tel Aviv.
E was a classmate from graduate school in Massachusetts. In the 13 years since, we would meet regularly, in Europe and in Asia.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.