Contemplating the end of time

There are songs that we carry with us through life like talismans, providing us with comfort, counsel, and delight. As we grow older and come to terms with the world, the message and emotional impact of these songs take on fresh meaning in our lives.

I am a professional musician and I have carried many songs in my head and hands over the years. However, Olivier Messiaen's Quartet For The End Of Time is the only piece of music that holds this special power for me. I first encountered this monumental work in 2008 as a chamber music assignment at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music. At 16, I was in awe of the ingenuity and complexity of the music and overwhelmed by its weighty context and Messiaen's extraordinary personal response.