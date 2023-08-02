Consider this before you judge Commander (or any other dog)

We are holding dogs to standards they cannot possibly understand.

Alexandra Horowitz

US President Joe Biden's dog Commander was involved in several biting incidents. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
17 min ago
Published
37 min ago
Any dog can bite. It is the special misfortune of dogs living in the most famous house in America to have their bites widely publicised, amplified and scrutinised. And so when Commander, the german shepherd living with President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, began biting, his behaviour made headlines.

The story, I think, is bigger than the question of whether Commander is showing “aggressive behaviour”, as an e-mail from a Secret Service agent put it. I am chary of assuming that Commander means to maim. Even in my hesitation, though, I know that when it comes to our dogs, we still like to characterise them in categorical terms, as good or bad. We blame the breed or blame the owner.

