Conflict turning into a war of attrition but no less unpredictable

It is six months since Russian President Vladimir Putin stunned the international community by ordering his troops to invade Ukraine, inflicting on Europe bloodshed not experienced since World War II.

The war that few expected, and many dismissed as utter madness, has become a regular feature of European life. Europeans are still conducting anguished debates about what they should do to inflict further pain on Russia for its invasion; a ban on all visas for Russian citizens travelling to the continent is the latest proposal to attract public attention.