A recurring salient theme in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Rally (NDR) speeches on Aug 20 was that nation-building requires the citizenry to believe that the country’s past, especially its founding moments, forms the zeitgeist that charts its future and destiny.

There must also be the citizenry’s innate belief of a strong future where the present and future generations confidently continue the shared nation-building enterprise initiated by earlier generations.