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Confessions of a serial mover who is trying to put down roots

Having once moved house 10 times in 20 years, the writer thinks she has finally found her anchor.

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The writer enjoys the verdant green land and a beautiful rainbow in her new neighbourhood.

The writer and her husband enjoying the verdant land and a beautiful rainbow in their new neighbourhood near Fremantle, Western Australia.

ST PHOTO: CHUA MUI HOONG

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Chua Mui Hoong

Since moving to Australia three years ago, I had been living with my partner – now husband – in his family home, where he had raised two children.

All the neighbours knew D. He was on the speed dial of the elderly couple three doors away. When the man suffered a fall, his wife rang D, rather than their son, who lived an hour away. When we went to the cafe or the supermarket, he would be accosted by people who knew him, had done business with him or whose children had gone to school with his children. He knew everyone and everyone knew him. He was that kind of neighbour. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.