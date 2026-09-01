Confessions of a serial mover who is trying to put down roots

Since moving to Australia three years ago, I had been living with my partner – now husband – in his family home, where he had raised two children.

All the neighbours knew D. He was on the speed dial of the elderly couple three doors away. When the man suffered a fall, his wife rang D, rather than their son, who lived an hour away. When we went to the cafe or the supermarket, he would be accosted by people who knew him, had done business with him or whose children had gone to school with his children. He knew everyone and everyone knew him. He was that kind of neighbour.