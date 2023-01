I must confess I am both exhilarated and exhausted, having spent the past month preparing my children for this new academic year.

With the benefits of experience and hindsight, this time, my wife and I devised a strength-based, divide-and-conquer plan. While she settled the haircuts and uniforms, drawing on her eye for aesthetics, I procured the textbooks and sorted out the transport and tuition arrangements as the chief logistician in the family.