Concerts fuel inflation? Don’t panic, calm down

There are myriad factors attributed to inflation, such as geopolitical tensions and supply-chain disruptions. But an unexpected contributor has emerged in recent times: pop stars.
The start of the Beyonce Renaissance World Tour in Sweden last month drove up demand in hotels and restaurants as fans from overseas – particularly the United States - packed Stockholm for two sold-out shows, taking advantage of the favourable exchange rate.
The uptick in visitors led to the so-called “Beyonce blip”, as tweeted by a Swedish economist, who theorised that 0.2 percentage point of Sweden’s 9.7 per cent inflation rate in May was a result of the concerts.
While Queen B’s musical prowess is undisputable, her impact on the Swedish economy has since been disproved, given its traditionally high inflation rate driven by factors including home owners’ expenses.
The reopening of borders in the past year has already seen top international acts such as Blackpink, Harry Styles and Jay Chou holding concerts on our shores.
With more blockbuster concerts lined up, including a record number of shows for British band Coldplay and American pop icon Taylor Swift, one cannot help but wonder if these events will affect consumer prices here.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Swift “helped Las Vegas nearly match pre-pandemic visitor levels” when she performed there in March, a clear indication of her popularity.
It is not uncommon for people to travel overseas for concerts. So we can expect visitors to arrive in Singapore in large numbers for this very purpose when these A-list performers hit the stage.
Singapore’s international visitor arrivals are already on an uptrend, exceeding one million in May for the third consecutive month this year. Should this be sustained, I anticipate that the hospitality-related industries will be resilient in the second half of 2023.
This is despite China’s pace of reopening, which has been slower than expected.
The Singapore Tourism Board’s full-year 2023 target is for international visitor arrivals to double from 6.3 million in 2022 to between 12 million and 14 million, with a full recovery by 2024 to the pre-Covid-19 levels of 19.1 million seen in 2019.
Tourism receipts are also tipped to climb to between $18 billion and $21 billion, compared with $14 billion estimated for 2022.
While concerts could contribute to some extent to the arrivals, their inflationary influence should not be overstated, given the marginal weighting of entertainment in the consumer price index basket.
It is conceivable that the buzz surrounding this impact may be more perception than reality.
Rather, attention should be directed towards examining the fundamental economic conditions and the convergence of both domestic and external variables.
The key contributors
According to the Consumer Price Developments report released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore’s headline inflation eased to 5.1 per cent year on year in May, down from 5.7 per cent in April.
One of the main contributors for the decline was lower inflation for private transport.
Inflation was also lower for accommodation, services, food, retail and other goods, but this was offset by faster inflation in electricity and gas due to higher electricity bills.
Core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs for a more accurate reflection of expenses of Singapore households, eased to 4.7 per cent year on year in May, down from 5 per cent in April, due to a decline in inflation for services and food.
Another factor that can potentially impact food prices is the El Nino weather phenomenon, which could stoke supply risks. El Nino, characterised by abnormal warming of sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, has historically disrupted weather patterns worldwide, leading to adverse effects on agricultural production.
Wages are also a key determinant. The domestic labour market remains tight and wage growth is still healthy.
Consumer appetite for discretionary items like travel remains strong. As a result, firms may feel confident to continue passing on the cumulative cost increases to end-consumers to protect their profit margins – thereby adding to inflationary pressure.
For the man in the street, inflation is still a pain point at this juncture amid domestic cost pressures and elevated interest rates.
It is unlikely that concerts, being a “niche” item, would be able to have a significant inflationary impact. Looking ahead, the global growth slowdown is already under way and recession risks in major economies like the US remain heightened.
These uncertainties are weighing on overall business and consumer confidence.
Setting the stage for growth
While we can consider the economic benefits that concerts can bring, the link with inflation is a tenuous one.
Concerts can generate revenue for various stakeholders, such as performers, venues and service providers. But the scale of these economic activities may not be substantial enough to significantly impact inflationary trends on a sustained basis.
It is crucial to recognise that the dynamics of inflation are complex and influenced by more significant macroeconomic forces such as changes in interest rates, government policies, global supply and demand dynamics, and the overall state of the economy.
The silver lining of having renowned artists performing in Singapore is that it brings a definite buzz to the entertainment scene and could have positive spin-offs on economic growth.
Concerts could lead to an influx of international visitors, which would then create greater demand for accommodation, restaurants and retail shopping. This is similar to how the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix drove up hotel revenues to record rates in 2022 after a two-year hiatus.
With a steady slew of big names slated to perform here in the next year, the high calibre of these acts can position Singapore as a concert hub, much like Las Vegas.
It is a signal to the world that Singapore has bounced back from the pandemic with a showcase of our capabilities to host large-scale entertainment events, which should have positive spin-offs for growth.
Let’s welcome the Swifties.
- Selena Ling is the chief economist and head of Treasury Research and Strategy at OCBC Bank.