Concerts fuel inflation? Don’t panic, calm down

There are myriad factors attributed to inflation, such as geopolitical tensions and supply-chain disruptions. But an unexpected contributor has emerged in recent times: pop stars.

The start of the Beyonce Renaissance World Tour in Sweden last month drove up demand in hotels and restaurants as fans from overseas – particularly the United States - packed Stockholm for two sold-out shows, taking advantage of the favourable exchange rate.

The uptick in visitors led to the so-called “Beyonce blip”, as tweeted by a Swedish economist, who theorised that 0.2 percentage point of Sweden’s 9.7 per cent inflation rate in May was a result of the concerts.

While Queen B’s musical prowess is undisputable, her impact on the Swedish economy has since been disproved, given its traditionally high inflation rate driven by factors including home owners’ expenses.

The reopening of borders in the past year has already seen top international acts such as Blackpink, Harry Styles and Jay Chou holding concerts on our shores.

With more blockbuster concerts lined up, including a record number of shows for British band Coldplay and American pop icon Taylor Swift, one cannot help but wonder if these events will affect consumer prices here.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Swift “helped Las Vegas nearly match pre-pandemic visitor levels” when she performed there in March, a clear indication of her popularity.

It is not uncommon for people to travel overseas for concerts. So we can expect visitors to arrive in Singapore in large numbers for this very purpose when these A-list performers hit the stage.

Singapore’s international visitor arrivals are already on an uptrend, exceeding one million in May for the third consecutive month this year. Should this be sustained, I anticipate that the hospitality-related industries will be resilient in the second half of 2023.

This is despite China’s pace of reopening, which has been slower than expected.

The Singapore Tourism Board’s full-year 2023 target is for international visitor arrivals to double from 6.3 million in 2022 to between 12 million and 14 million, with a full recovery by 2024 to the pre-Covid-19 levels of 19.1 million seen in 2019.

Tourism receipts are also tipped to climb to between $18 billion and $21 billion, compared with $14 billion estimated for 2022.

While concerts could contribute to some extent to the arrivals, their inflationary influence should not be overstated, given the marginal weighting of entertainment in the consumer price index basket.

It is conceivable that the buzz surrounding this impact may be more perception than reality.

Rather, attention should be directed towards examining the fundamental economic conditions and the convergence of both domestic and external variables.