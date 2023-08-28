Coming to terms with death

In July this year, it was reported that Jimmy Carter – who at 98 is the oldest surviving former US president – had celebrated his 77th wedding anniversary. What made this newsworthy was not just how long his marriage and life have lasted, but also his decision a few months ago to forgo further medical treatment (other than hospice care) and spend his remaining time at home with his family.

No other reasons were given for his decision. Perhaps he has grown weary of the “overtreatment” by his doctors, who may be inclined see any measure short of doing everything possible as abandonment of care – or as a palliative care doctor puts it more pithily: “Modern medicine’s original sin: believing that we can vanquish death.”