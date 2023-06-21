Coast guard versus coast guard in the South China Sea

When coast guards begin to act like navies, it raises the risk of armed conflict in contested waters.

Denny Roy
A Japanese Coast Guard vessel in a trilateral exercise with the Philippines and the US off the coast of the Bataan peninsula. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On June 6, the Philippines participated in a trilateral exercise with Japan and the United States off the coast of the Bataan peninsula to practise freeing a vessel from pirates and stopping a suspected shipment of weapons of mass destruction.

Most significantly, the participating personnel were not from the three countries’ navies, but rather from their coast guards. The coast guard is traditionally a law enforcement agency, an extension of the police into a coastal country’s maritime territory. Increasingly, however, South-east Asia is seeing coast guards conducting foreign policy, looking and acting more like national military forces than police.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top