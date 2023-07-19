Climate change is only beginning to mess up your holidays

Anyone kicking off the summer holidays with a trip to the Mediterranean will have been greeted by back-to-back heatwaves, starting with Cerberus, aptly named by Italian meteorologists after the three-headed hound of Hades that guards the gates of the underworld in Greek mythology.

This week’s scorcher, called Charon, is pushing temperatures as high as 48 deg C in Sardinia and Sicily. Greece and Spain are also expected to feel heat into the 40s. Thanks to the climate crisis, these extremes are no longer so unusual.