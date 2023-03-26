Cities can be liveable. But what makes them lovable?

Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Japan each offers a glimpse of the intangible features that attract affection.

Li Xueying
Associate Foreign Editor
There are many ways for a city to be loveable, but what bears thinking about every one is what it is that we want to feel more of from our city, and what are we doing about it, says the writer. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Many visitors to Kuala Lumpur go up the 421m-high KL Tower for glittering views of Malaysia’s capital city.

For my family on a recent trip, the highlight came at the end of our dinner at the tower’s revolving restaurant.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top