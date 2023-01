If you are the sort to dread Chinese New Year celebrations, you are not alone. Family gatherings can be wonderful, joyous, yet rife with stress – all at the same time.

Singles are pestered about when they will get married and newlyweds badgered about their childbearing plans. For children, there is the pressure of comparing grades. In adulthood, there are questions about one’s career. All this against a backdrop of red packet gifting, which comprises yet more conundrums.