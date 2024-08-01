For subscribers
Chinese companies are winning the Global South
Their expansion abroad holds important lessons for Western incumbents.

Since the end of the Cold War, the rich world’s corporate giants have been the dominant force in global commerce. Today, consumers and workers in almost every country are touched in some way by the world-spanning operations of multinational firms from America, Europe and, to a lesser extent, Japan.
These leviathans are now under threat, as Chinese firms in industries from cars to clothing expand abroad with startling speed.
