Chinese companies are winning the Global South

Chinese firms are now at the cutting-edge of EVs and batteries, precisely the sorts of industries rich-world governments coddle at home.

Since the end of the Cold War, the rich world’s corporate giants have been the dominant force in global commerce. Today, consumers and workers in almost every country are touched in some way by the world-spanning operations of multinational firms from America, Europe and, to a lesser extent, Japan.