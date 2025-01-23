Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Chinese AI is catching up, posing a dilemma for Donald Trump

The success of cheap Chinese models threatens America’s technological lead.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Even as Mr Donald Trump was giving his inaugural oration, a Chinese firm released the latest impressive large language model (LLM).

Even as Mr Donald Trump was giving his inaugural oration, a Chinese firm released the latest impressive large language model (LLM).

PHOTO: AFP

The Economist

Follow topic:

If there is a single technology America needs to bring about the “thrilling new era of national success” that US President Donald Trump promised in his inauguration speech, it is generative artificial intelligence (AI). At the very least, AI will add to the next decade’s productivity gains, fuelling economic growth. At the most, it will power humanity through a transformation comparable to the Industrial Revolution.

Mr Trump’s hosting the next day of the launch of “the largest AI infrastructure project in history” shows he grasps the potential. But so does the rest of the world – and most of all, China. Even as Mr Trump was

giving his inaugural oration,

a Chinese firm released the latest impressive large language model (LLM). Suddenly, America’s lead over China in AI looks smaller than at any time since ChatGPT became famous.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.