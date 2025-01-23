Chinese AI is catching up, posing a dilemma for Donald Trump

If there is a single technology America needs to bring about the “thrilling new era of national success” that US President Donald Trump promised in his inauguration speech, it is generative artificial intelligence (AI). At the very least, AI will add to the next decade’s productivity gains, fuelling economic growth. At the most, it will power humanity through a transformation comparable to the Industrial Revolution.

Mr Trump’s hosting the next day of the launch of “the largest AI infrastructure project in history” shows he grasps the potential. But so does the rest of the world – and most of all, China. Even as Mr Trump was giving his inaugural oration, a Chinese firm released the latest impressive large language model (LLM). Suddenly, America’s lead over China in AI looks smaller than at any time since ChatGPT became famous.