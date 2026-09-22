China’s stage for peace brings dialogue, debate and dilemma
The Xiangshan Forum highlights Beijing’s strength as a global convener. But bringing bitter rivals to the same stage exposes the hard realities of conflict resolution.
The Iranian general raised his voice, wagged his finger and railed against the violation of his country’s sovereignty by the US and Israel.
The Saudi prince on his left would not look at him, sitting stoically with his gaze fixed ahead just after accusing Iran of doing the same to his country.