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China’s stage for peace brings dialogue, debate and dilemma

The Xiangshan Forum highlights Beijing’s strength as a global convener. But bringing bitter rivals to the same stage exposes the hard realities of conflict resolution.

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Iranian general Mohammad Taghi Osanlou (at podium) railed against the US for violating his country’s sovereignty at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Sept 16. Minutes ago, Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal (far right) had accused Iran of doing the same to his country.

Iranian general Mohammad Taghi Osanlou (at podium) railed against the US for violating his country’s sovereignty at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Sept 16.

ST PHOTO: YEW LUN TIAN

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Yew Lun Tian

The Iranian general raised his voice, wagged his finger and railed against the violation of his country’s sovereignty by the US and Israel.

The Saudi prince on his left would not look at him, sitting stoically with his gaze fixed ahead just after accusing Iran of doing the same to his country.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.