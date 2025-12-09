Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

China’s open-source AI is a national advantage

The models are akin to studying together to ace a test, instead of relying on individual knowledge.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

China’s AI companies such as Deepseek are following an “Android strategy”, aiming for broader reach through open technologies.

China’s AI companies such as DeepSeek are following an “Android strategy”, aiming for broader reach through open technologies.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Kai-Fu Lee

Follow topic:

When Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek released its R1 large language model (LLM) in January, America’s Nasdaq index fell 3 per cent in one day. The model rivalled market-leading US AI models in performance while using a fraction of their computing power, suggesting that America’s head start in generative AI might be shrinking. What’s more, it was made available open source. Anyone could download it for free and adapt it for their own commercial use. 

Today, there is more reason than ever to believe Chinese AI companies can rival their US peers.

DeepSeek’s latest two new models

match the reasoning performance of OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Google’s Gemini-3 Pro. 

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.