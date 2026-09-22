China’s Middle East moment has arrived

At the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Sept 12 , Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a more active role for China and other member countries in ending the war with Iran. Xi said the conflict had inflicted serious losses across the region, was against the common interests of the international community and should give way to a “permanent, comprehensive ceasefire” and a new regional security architecture. China, he added, would work with other BRICS members to play its “due role” in bringing peace and stability to the Middle East.

Ten days earlier in Cairo, Xi outlined four principles for such an architecture: greater regional ownership of security, comprehensive solutions to interconnected conflicts, development as the foundation for lasting stability and stronger international coordination. Particularly important was his argument that development could promote a convergence of regional interests at the same time as China worked with countries in the region to safeguard international shipping lanes.