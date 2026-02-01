Straitstimes.com header logo

China’s genius plan to win the AI race is already paying off

A network of ultra-competitive high-school talent streams has been turning out the leading lights of science and tech.

While others like these high school students in Anhui province swot for China’s feared college admissions exams, the gaokao, those on the genius track can bag places at top universities before they are out of high school.

For decades, genius classes have been turning out the leading lights of China’s science and technology sectors.

Zijing Wu

About three years ago, Ms Stacey Tang, a manager in a pharmaceuticals company in Beijing, received a peculiar phone call. A voice speaking from an unknown landline number instructed her to send her 15-year-old son to take a qualification test for the “genius class” at one of the city’s elite high schools.

It was November 2022, at the peak of Beijing’s Covid-19 lockdowns. Schools were mostly closed and any in-person contact was discouraged. Even so, the test setting sounded bizarre: a moving van that would drive the boy through the streets of the capital for an hour while he tackled college-level maths problems.

