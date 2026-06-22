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China’s electric vehicle giants are building much more than cars

The technologies behind EVs may shape future power.

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China-made EVs awaiting export at the port of Shanghai on June 9.

China-made EVs awaiting export at the port of Shanghai on June 9.

PHOTO: AFP

Bernard Aw

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Most people see electric vehicles as a story about climate change, consumer choice and the future of transport. Beijing sees something bigger.

China’s electric vehicle (EV) industry has enabled the country to dominate a global commercial auto market. But its growing importance extends beyond exports and industrial competitiveness. As EVs become intertwined with batteries, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and advanced manufacturing, they are also becoming part of the technological foundations that underpin national power.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.