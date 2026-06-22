China’s electric vehicle giants are building much more than cars

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China-made EVs awaiting export at the port of Shanghai on June 9.

Most people see electric vehicles as a story about climate change, consumer choice and the future of transport. Beijing sees something bigger.

China’s electric vehicle (EV) industry has enabled the country to dominate a global commercial auto market. But its growing importance extends beyond exports and industrial competitiveness. As EVs become intertwined with batteries, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and advanced manufacturing, they are also becoming part of the technological foundations that underpin national power.