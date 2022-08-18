China's chip breakthrough poses strategic dilemma

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - A breakthrough by China's largest chipmaker revealed last month triggered a gasp of surprise among observers outside the industry. But the move by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) to start shipping advanced "7 nanometre" semiconductors had only been a matter of time.

The more interesting question now is how much time and money the company is willing to sink into producing them at scale using a method their international rivals have abandoned for a more efficient one.