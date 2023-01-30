China will remain a formidable US rival even with a shrinking population

Its still immense numbers carry weight. But China has to reckon with India in the Asian power stakes.

Hugh White
China’s economy will undoubtedly be smaller over the decades ahead than it would have been had its population continued to grow. But that does not mean China’s rise is over, says the writer. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China’s population is shrinking. Combined with the news that its economy grew by only 3 per cent in 2022 – the lowest since 1976 – the twin announcements in January produced a wave of commentary in the West that China’s rise was over.

Instead, it is being gleefully proclaimed that China is now in irreversible decline. With China supposedly past its peak, the argument goes, its challenge to American primacy in Asia and globally will falter. The upshot: the US retains its place as the world’s most powerful nation.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top