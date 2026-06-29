China, Singapore and the mad chase of convenience

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Modern societies have become masters at eliminating friction. Has that numbed our senses in some ways?

Modern life is essentially a giant project to eliminate friction. Singapore and China, especially, have been spectacularly successful at doing that, although in very different ways.

For much of human history, daily life was bothersome. You carried water, hunted and foraged for your own food, repaired things and walked long distances.

Modern life, by contrast, is essentially a giant project to eliminate friction. Singapore and China, especially, have been spectacularly successful at doing that, although in very different ways.

Singapore achieved convenience through state planning, public infrastructure and efficient services. China provides convenience through private-sector hyper-competition, digital platforms and an enormous army of low-cost labour.

Yet both societies are converging on a similar outcome: increasingly frictionless lives.

We are arguably living better than any generation before us. In Singapore, convenience is so deeply embedded in daily life that we barely notice it. We file taxes online in minutes, renew passports without leaving home and access a dizzying range of government services through a single digital identity.

Medical appointments, health records and prescription top-ups are all available on an app. Public transport is clean, safe and reliable. Much of what frustrates residents elsewhere has long been engineered out of existence here.

The triumph of convenience

The convenience that China offers, however, operates on another level altogether; one that I embraced with equal measures of enthusiasm and guilt during my years in Beijing.

Food and groceries arriving within half an hour have long been standard. The universe of Taobao, where everything from a one-dollar T-shirt to a thousand-dollar sofa can be purchased with a few taps, is a rabbit hole from which many users never quite emerge.

In emergencies, I have couriered a laptop charger, passport and medication across the sprawling city, all arriving within an hour. Once, while suffering from a splitting headache, I sent a paotui – an errand runner – to a pharmacy to buy ibuprofen. In all my time in Beijing, I’ve also had an ayi who cleaned my apartment weekly and occasionally cooked dinner.

On particularly cold evenings, I could summon a masseuse to my apartment without leaving my bed. I have shipped luggage ahead to another city so I would not have to drag it through train stations and airports. A friend who undertook a cross-country cycling trip packed her belongings into a dozen bags and sent each one ahead to the hotels where she would be staying along the route.

Even so, I drew the line at hiring someone to queue at a popular restaurant, accompany me on a hike or attend an event in my place.

The modern Chinese city increasingly functions as an on-demand operating system. The phenomenon has become so pervasive that Chinese media have given it a name: the “lazy economy”.

Yet laziness is not really the point. What these services represent is outsourcing. Tasks that people once performed themselves are increasingly performed by strangers for a fee.

When friction disappears

None of this is inherently bad. Convenience is one of the great achievements of modern society. It saves time, reduces drudgery and frees people to spend more time with family, work and leisure. Few Singaporeans would willingly return to carrying rubbish downstairs. Few Chinese consumers would volunteer to give up food delivery apps.

But every successful society eventually confronts the same paradox: the better a system works, the less visible it becomes. And the less visible it becomes, the easier it is to forget the effort required to sustain it.

Food arrives at the door, but we do not see the rider weaving through traffic. A package appears the next day, but we do not see the warehouse workers, delivery drivers and mountains of packaging behind it. Rubbish disappears down a chute, but we rarely think about the cleaners and waste collectors who deal with it afterwards.

When all we experience are outcomes rather than processes, it becomes easier to take those outcomes for granted.

This may help explain why delivery riders are sometimes treated as extensions of an app rather than as human beings. It may also explain why consumers are willing to berate customer service staff over minor inconveniences, or why residents leave unwanted furniture beside rubbish bins rather than arranging for proper disposal.

Convenience distances us from the consequences of our actions – and inaction – and weakens the habit of participation.

If every inconvenience can be outsourced, people gradually lose the instinct to solve small problems themselves. The expectation becomes: If something inconveniences me, somebody else should deal with it.

Good citizens do not merely consume society; they participate in maintaining it. They return trays at hawker centres, clean their recyclables, dispose of unwanted items responsibly and show consideration for the people whose work sustains everyday life. These may seem like small acts, but collectively they help sustain social trust.

Can there be too much convenience for a society’s own good?

Very few governments would ever ask that question directly. Promising to make life less convenient would be political suicide. Yet some societies have deliberately chosen to preserve a degree of friction because they recognise that convenience is not the only value worth optimising.

In many Japanese municipalities, residents sort rubbish into multiple categories and adhere to strict collection schedules. Miss collection day and the rubbish stays at home. The inconvenience serves a purpose by keeping people connected to the waste they generate.

The Netherlands and Denmark have similarly resisted making driving ever easier, choosing instead to prioritise cycling, walking and public transport even when doing so inconveniences motorists. The friction nudges behaviour towards broader social goals.

These societies recognise something that modern life sometimes forgets: not all friction is bad.

The challenge for advanced societies is deciding which frictions to eliminate and which are worth keeping.

The reality, of course, is that convenience is almost impossible to reverse. Societies rarely surrender technologies that make life easier. Once people become accustomed to indoor plumbing, washing machines, lifts, air-conditioning and food delivery, they do not go back. If anything, artificial intelligence will push us even further in the direction of convenience.

The question, then, is not whether we can roll back convenience. We almost certainly cannot. It is whether we can enjoy its benefits without losing sight of the effort, labour and responsibility that sustain it.