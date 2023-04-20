China’s shrinking population is a problem for everyone

Economists and others are alarmed as the population issue could hobble the global economy.

The change puts China on the same course of both ageing and shrinking as many of its neighbours in Asia. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Despite the rollback of its one-child policy and even after more recent incentives urging families to have more children, China’s population is steadily shrinking – a momentous shift that will soon leave India as the world’s most-populous nation and have broad rippling effects both domestically and globally.

The change puts China on the same course of both ageing and shrinking as many of its neighbours in Asia, but its path will have outsize effects not just on the regional economy, but on the world at large as well.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top