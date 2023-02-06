China’s reopening, America’s challenge

China is likely to emerge from its Covid-19 isolation a more potent competitor for influence in Asia

Susannah Patton

The year ahead promises to be an inflection point for China’s power in Asia as it will no longer be competing with one arm tied behind its back, says the writer. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
59 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For the past three years, China’s strategic power has been hobbled by tough zero-Covid restrictions. The country’s self-imposed isolation was longer and harsher than that of any other major country in the world.

As China goes through a turbulent reopening, some in the United States may take comfort from seeing the country it describes as its most challenging competitor flounder. Yet, China is likely to emerge from its isolation a more potent and formidable competitor for influence. The US will have to adapt its strategy if it is to compete effectively.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top