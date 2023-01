It is no surprise that China’s National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) quarterly press releases on its gross domestic product (GDP) statistics are closely followed. After all, it is the second-largest economy in the world – the largest on some count – so much is at stake.

On Tuesday, though, it was not the reported 3 per cent growth rate for 2022 that stole the show, but a number from a normally obscure part of statistical work, demographics.