China’s Global South strategy is paying off

Its economy may be flagging, but China’s strategy in targeting developing countries is more effective than Western critics suggest.

James Crabtree
Chinese President Xi Jinping favours forums in which China plays a more central role, such as the recent Brics summit in South Africa. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Major world leaders gather this week in India for the G-20 summit. All, that is, except one: China’s President Xi Jinping is reported to be planning on skipping the meeting, sending Premier Li Qiang to New Delhi in his place.

Mr Xi’s decision underlines the challenges faced by the G-20, arguably still the world’s most important multilateral grouping. The body has struggled over recent years to operate effectively in the face of rising geopolitical competition. Its attempts to solve world problems typically end up stymied in rows between the United States and its partners on the one hand, and China and Russia on the other.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top