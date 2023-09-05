China’s Global South strategy is paying off

Major world leaders gather this week in India for the G-20 summit. All, that is, except one: China’s President Xi Jinping is reported to be planning on skipping the meeting, sending Premier Li Qiang to New Delhi in his place.

Mr Xi’s decision underlines the challenges faced by the G-20, arguably still the world’s most important multilateral grouping. The body has struggled over recent years to operate effectively in the face of rising geopolitical competition. Its attempts to solve world problems typically end up stymied in rows between the United States and its partners on the one hand, and China and Russia on the other.