China’s bold but risky move to address its property glut

After more than three years of piecemeal, drip-fed measures to tackle China’s massive property glut, the Chinese government has at last chosen a bolder approach.

Citing Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, China’s state-controlled Xinhua news agency reported recently that Beijing wants local governments to acquire unsold homes and turn them into low-cost housing. Soon after, local authorities in the city of Hangzhou announced that they will buy up to 100,000 square feet of apartments in Linan district at market prices and rent them out at affordable rates. More local governments as well as state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are expected to follow suit.