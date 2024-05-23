China’s bold but risky move to address its property glut

Despite financing and execution risks, government purchases of unsold properties could have upsides – but ultimately it will be up to consumers to sustain the turnaround.

Vikram Khanna
Senior Columnist
According to official data, China had a combined floor area of unsold homes of around 3.6 billion sq ft at the end of 2023. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
May 23, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 23, 2024, 05:00 AM
After more than three years of piecemeal, drip-fed measures to tackle China’s massive property glut, the Chinese government has at last chosen a bolder approach.

Citing Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, China’s state-controlled Xinhua news agency reported recently that Beijing wants local governments to acquire unsold homes and turn them into low-cost housing. Soon after, local authorities in the city of Hangzhou announced that they will buy up to 100,000 square feet of apartments in Linan district at market prices and rent them out at affordable rates. More local governments as well as state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are expected to follow suit.

