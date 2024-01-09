China’s Boeing alternative starts to look enticing

State-backed Comac has not made much foreign progress, yet. Boeing is helping make the case for a new plane and player.

Tim Culpan

China's first domestically manufactured passenger aircraft Comac C919 went into commercial service in May 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
46 sec ago
For more than a decade, China’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer has plugged away at developing commercial jets. Until recently, efforts to sell foreign customers on an alternative to the United States-European duopoly of Boeing and Airbus showed little progress. Then the American giant messed up again.

The blowout of a side panel in a 737 Max operated by Alaska Airlines starts to make Commercial Aircraft Corp of China look like an option worth exploring. Airlines tend to share orders between Airbus and Boeing to ensure they are not entirely reliant on one supplier and to play the manufacturers off against each other. With the latest troubles, a third choice makes sense. Better known as Comac, the Shanghai-based company has already secured more than 1,000 orders, but they are largely from domestic customers such as China Eastern Airlines.

