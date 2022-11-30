China protests – the wake-up call paving the way for better Covid-19 control measures

Frustration over China’s zero-Covid-19 policies finally boiled over last week in a rash of protests across the country. The trigger was the deaths of 10 people in Urumqi, killed in a fire that broke out in a building under lockdown. But the public fury has been building up for some time.

Defusing China’s Covid-19 crisis will take time and won’t be easy. But the country has considerable state capacity at marshalling resources, which should help if properly directed. What it needs now is political acumen to reverse unsustainable policies, a greater sense of urgency and less chaotic implementation of its pandemic directives.

The outbreak of protests, reported in more than a dozen cities, is notable for being the first nationwide protest in decades, and for drawing a wide spectrum of ordinary citizens – from university students to small business owners. Protests flared up earlier in the form of a huge social media backlash following the deaths in September of dozens of bus passengers in Guizhou province while on their way to a quarantine facility. The violent workers’ revolt at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou in October was also partly sparked by Covid-19 measures.

Though there is officially no exit from the zero-Covid-19 policy, recently introduced guidelines offer more flexibility. The new Politburo Standing Committee issued a “20-measures” programme on Nov 11 that allowed for shorter quarantine and more targeted control measures, including focusing on buildings rather than streets or neighbourhoods as the unit for Covid-19 risk analysis. The latter means that local governments need not shut down whole neighbourhoods or districts if a few cases are found.

However, the decentralised implementation of the plan, necessary as it is in a country the size of China, resulted in much chaos and confusion as well as many about-turns in cities that saw a rapid rise of their infection numbers – even though casualties remained very limited.

Who’s to blame?

On Tuesday, at a first press conference after the protests, officials of the State Council task force in charge of Covid-19 measures accused local officials of reckless and excessive measures in implementing lockdowns, heedless of public concerns. Beijing still insists it won’t budge from the present zero-Covid-19 policy, but clearly the central government is shifting blame for the unrest elsewhere.

Policy communication from the top, though, may also have been wanting. In the “interregnum” between the 20th Party Congress and the National People’s Congress next March, there is a bit of a power vacuum. Leaders such as Premier Li Keqiang and Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan – who has played a prominent role in Covid-19 policies, including the lockdown of Shanghai – are no longer part of the new Politburo. Ms Sun has been less visibly leading the new policy directions, thus leaving local officials in limbo on how to implement them.

What can China do better if shifting towards a “living with Covid-19” policy is still a bridge too far?

First, significant changes are feasible based on the guidance in the 20-point plan.

Vaccinating the elderly, who are most prone to severe Covid-19 and death, is particularly important, but the number of fully vaccinated elderly people over 60 years old has been stuck at around 67 per cent for months – too low for the country to safely open up. The State Council task force announcement on Tuesday of plans to ramp up vaccination of the elderly is a first step in the right direction.

A second measure is to reconsider the policy of isolating Covid-19 cases in special facilities. Countries such as Singapore phased out such isolation early on as home quarantine was seen to be as effective, much less disruptive for the individual, and far less of a burden for the health system.