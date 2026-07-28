China memory giant CXMT’s $12.7 billion IPO is a flop

What makes an initial public offering great? One might say SpaceX’s recent IPO was a success. Global investors were fervently chasing its shares during book-building, but the actual debut was orderly. Trading was smooth and the stock finished 20 per cent higher on the first day, giving speculators a nice little bonus to go home with. Elon Musk, meanwhile, was handed with US$86 billion (S$111.07 billion) to fund his grand ambitions, which range from Mars exploration to orbiting AI data centres in space.

By this standard, the listing of Chinese memory chipmaking giant ChangXin Memory Technologies, or CXMT, was a failure. Its shares jumped 466 per cent in their trading debut on July 27 , after the company raised as much as 66.61 billion yuan (S$12.7 billion) on Shanghai’s Star board, which only hosts firms that align with “national strategies” and demonstrate breakthrough technologies. CXMT’s first-day pop was too extreme.