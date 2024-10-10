Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

China is writing the world’s technology rules

It is setting standards for everything from 6G to quantum computing.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

At stake is the future of technologies ranging from wireless communication to quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

China’s growing role in standard-setting extends well beyond mobile networks.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Economist

Follow topic:

A smartphone is a testimony to the power of standardisation. Comprising components from hundreds of suppliers, it can find a signal almost anywhere in the world and connect to a wide array of ancillary devices, all because countless companies have subjected themselves to a common set of technical specifications.

How such rules are set is a mystery to most people. Global bodies such as the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) periodically convene companies and technology wonks to thrash out agreements.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.