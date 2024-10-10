China is writing the world’s technology rules

It is setting standards for everything from 6G to quantum computing.

A smartphone is a testimony to the power of standardisation. Comprising components from hundreds of suppliers, it can find a signal almost anywhere in the world and connect to a wide array of ancillary devices, all because countless companies have subjected themselves to a common set of technical specifications.

How such rules are set is a mystery to most people. Global bodies such as the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) periodically convene companies and technology wonks to thrash out agreements.