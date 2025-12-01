Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

China is the West’s corporate R&D lab. Can it remain so?

Foreign firms want Chinese boffins. America and China may have other plans.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Last year, when overall foreign direct investments in China shrivelled by 80 per cent, those in R&amp;D rose by 4 per cent.

In 2023, when overall foreign direct investments in China shrivelled by 80 per cent, those in R&amp;D rose by 4 per cent.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Economist

Follow topic:

China is, famously, the world’s factory and a giant market for the world’s companies. More unremarked is its growing role as the world’s research and development laboratory.

Between 2012 and 2021, foreign firms increased their collective Chinese research personnel by a fifth, to 716,000. Their annual R&D spending in the country almost doubled to 338 billion yuan (S$62.5 billion). Add investments by local firms, and China now matches Europe’s R&D tally. Only America splurges more.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.