Is the Indian Ocean India's ocean? However absurd this question might seem, the answer is probably yes if you talk to Hindu nationalists who believe in Akhand Bharat ("undivided India").

According to this concept, not only is the Indian Ocean Hind Mahasagar (an ocean of the Hindus), but the geographic expanse of the ancient Bharat extended as far as modern-day Afghanistan, Myanmar, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.