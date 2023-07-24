China hits back against Western sanctions

The Communist Party is becoming less timid in its retaliation against American economic warfare

The Economist

Earlier this month, China announced its latest export controls on a pair of metals used in chips and other advanced tech. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In 2019, as China’s trade war with America was heating up, the People’s Daily predicted that China’s monopoly on rare earths, minerals crucial to the production of most modern hardware, would become a tool to counter American pressure. “Don’t say we didn’t warn you,” the Communist Party mouthpiece thundered. For years, the bluster was just that. Between 2009 and 2020 the number of Chinese export controls on the books ballooned ninefold, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a club of mostly rich countries. Yet these restrictions were haphazard, informal and aimed at narrow targets – random warning shots rather than a strategic offensive.

As America ratchets up its sanctions against China, which among other things make it impossible for Western chip companies to sell Chinese customers cutting-edge semiconductors and the machines to make them, new volleys from Beijing are coming thick and fast. Earlier in July, after China announced its latest export controls, this time on a pair of metals used in chips and other advanced tech, a former Commerce Ministry official declared that the measures were “just the beginning” of Chinese retaliation. On July 20, Mr Xie Feng, China’s new Ambassador to America, said that his country “cannot remain silent” in the escalating war over technology. A response, he hinted, was coming.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top