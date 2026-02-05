Straitstimes.com header logo

China has seized Sony’s television halo

The television industry is a lens to view what has happened to global manufacturing. The rise of TCL also underscores the power of reputations.

The power of branding still holds for Sony in its television sets, even if its screens are no longer manufactured by it.

Sony’s plan to put its television and home audio brands into a joint venture in which TCL would hold a 51 per cent stake is that it had little choice but to adapt, says the writer.

PHOTO: SONY ELECTRONICS

John Gapper

When Sony announced in January that it intended to pass control of its home entertainment division, including the Bravia television brand, to the

Chinese group TCL Electronics

, it came as a shock. How could Sony, famed for its sleek, expensive devices, play second fiddle to a Chinese brand?

The question can be asked the other way round: When did TCL, which was founded 45 years ago as an audio tape manufacturer in Guangdong province, turn into a credible joint venture partner for Sony? Along with Hisense, it has established a pretty good reputation for making budget LCD televisions, but Bravia’s high-end halo has been in place for two decades.

