China drone carrier or not, the battle for naval supremacy in Asia just got murkier

Recent chatter about a drone carrier joining China’s growing fleet of aircraft carriers points to the intensifying race on the military tech front.

Ravi Velloor
Senior Columnist
Fujian is China’s newest and largest aircraft carrier and is classified as a "super carrier" because of its massive 80,000 tonnage. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Updated
May 25, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 25, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Unmanned aerial vehicles are now so commonplace, not just for surveillance but as attack weapons as well. We’ve heard, too, of unmanned submarines and remotely piloted ships. Are we moving now to the era of the drone carrier?

Short weeks after China’s newest aircraft carrier Fujian tested her engines and was moved from her berth in the Yangtze River Delta ahead of just-completed initial sea trials, come reports that hidden away in a yard further up the Yangtze, an altogether different carrier is taking shape – one touted as the world’s first fixed-wing drone carrier.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top