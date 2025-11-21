Straitstimes.com header logo

China can’t afford to ignore its army of gig workers

Part-time and gig roles have become more prevalent as full-time employment deteriorates.

The gig economy experience lies at the core of writer Hu Anyan’s best-selling memoir, I Deliver Parcels In Beijing, a raw, darkly comical work newly available in English.

Juliana Liu

Pivoting to a tech-driven growth model after the collapse of the property sector is a sensible move for China. The strategy has helped Beijing win a trade truce with Washington. But it may take years for the country’s industrial giants to mature enough to create enough jobs. 

In the meantime, some 200 million people – equivalent to about 40 per cent of the urban labour force – are stuck in the gig economy.

