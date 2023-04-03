China at truce with business – for now

Worried about decelerating growth, Xi Jinping has launched a charm offensive to convince investors the country is open for business

Joe Leahy, Ryan McMorrow, Thomas Hale and Ed White

Alibaba founder Jack Ma (second right) visiting Hangzhou Yungu School in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on March 27, 2023. Mr Ma's appearance comes amid a pro-business push by Beijing. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
43 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For more than two years, the Chinese authorities have been cracking down on large parts of the private sector, from indebted property companies to data-sensitive tech groups. The campaign was so intense that prominent tycoons such as Internet billionaire Jack Ma sought refuge overseas.

But this past week, just as China’s entrepreneurs were beginning to look like an endangered species, one of the most powerful regulators abruptly changed its tune. From now on, decreed the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the “legitimate rights” of the corporate class would be respected. No one would be allowed to bad mouth the country’s bosses anymore.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top