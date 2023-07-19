China and the revenge of geopolitics

History offers few lessons for the US and its allies in today’s big power play

Edward Luce

The global south is a key zone of competition for influence between the US and China. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is easy to forget that early in Mr Joe Biden’s presidency, he made a bridge-building overture to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. During the 2020 campaign, Mr Biden barely mentioned Russia as a geopolitical rival to the United States. China hogged all the attention. At the Geneva summit with his Russian counterpart in June 2021, the US President went to great lengths to massage Mr Putin’s ego, even calling Russia a great power.

A few weeks later, Mr Biden withdrew America’s remaining forces from Afghanistan in a debacle that threatened to define his presidency.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top