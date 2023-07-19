China and the revenge of geopolitics

It is easy to forget that early in Mr Joe Biden’s presidency, he made a bridge-building overture to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. During the 2020 campaign, Mr Biden barely mentioned Russia as a geopolitical rival to the United States. China hogged all the attention. At the Geneva summit with his Russian counterpart in June 2021, the US President went to great lengths to massage Mr Putin’s ego, even calling Russia a great power.

A few weeks later, Mr Biden withdrew America’s remaining forces from Afghanistan in a debacle that threatened to define his presidency.