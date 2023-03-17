Cherry blossoms are back, but is Tokyo?

Tokyoites are getting back into a pre-Covid-19 tradition.

This weekend sees the return of hanami, the cherry-blossom viewing parties that are part of a tradition dating back to the Heian era of 1,200 years ago, before being cruelly interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Each spring heralds the spectacular-but-short-lived bloom of the flowers that coincides with the end of Japan’s fiscal and school years, and becomes a time of partings, new beginnings – and an excuse for raucous drinking parties beneath the petals.