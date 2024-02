JAKARTA – On Jan 21, Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka attended a televised election debate sporting a pin with the logo of the “straw hat pirates” from the famous Japanese manga series One Piece.

As the debate unfolded, the 36-year-old son of President Joko Widodo put on a jacket featuring the spiral symbol of the Uzumaki clan from the Japanese manga series Naruto. On the back of the jacket was the word “samsul”.