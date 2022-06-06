Centrestage

S'porean composers of Chinese music make their mark at home and overseas

Young Chinese music practitioners are the new force that will promote and pass on the torch of Singaporean Chinese music

Terence Ho Wee San For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Chinese orchestra scene in Singapore has undergone many stages of development over the past five decades. We now have an internationally recognised national Chinese orchestra, buttressed by a large corps of budding musicians and over 200 school and community Chinese orchestras. Despite the pandemic, the local Chinese music scene, like elsewhere in the world, remains vibrant, with a number of groups formed last year, including the Ruanxian Association of Singapore, the Percussion Association of Singapore, Suona and Guan Society (Singapore) and the Singapore Chinese Music Federation Youth Chapter.

Chinese orchestras and ensembles, conductors, composers and musicians from Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other parts of the world are a close-knit community. Chinese music organisations and musicians here frequently receive invitations to perform at international music festivals. Singaporean composers often receive commissions from abroad.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 06, 2022, with the headline S'porean composers of Chinese music make their mark at home and overseas. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top