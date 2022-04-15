Between breaths: Learning to travel again

The pandemic restrictions on travel for leisure (and business, for the most part) made us re-evaluate and reimagine the reasons why we travel. The world was no longer the same from when we used to jet about with abandon. We travelled, heedless of our carbon footprint, the world a series of oysters that we opened and consumed at will.

Last December, spotting a decline in cases and a rise in vaccinated travel lane opportunities, I booked a trip to the United States for a few weeks. December was also a wasteland for freelancing in the arts, so it made sense to leave behind the wreck of 2021. Newly boosted, I headed to San Francisco for a few days before going to Arizona, where my brother and his family live.