Carney, Trump and the power of a good speech

Leaders don’t need to write every word themselves, but they do need to make sure it clearly represents their vision.

Does it matter that Canadian leader Mark Carney wrote his excellent speech to Davos himself? In part, it matters because it is demoralising to me personally to learn that the list of jobs that I am worse at than Mr Carney now includes not only central banker, political campaigner, prime minister and university ice hockey player, but also writer. But it matters, too, because it is a reminder of a neglected truth, that writing is a core part of providing effective leadership.

Or, more accurately, writing first drafts. The late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher delivered many speeches that, like Mr Carney’s, quoted philosophers and drew from history to make points. And although she astutely presented herself as a no-nonsense figure, Mrs Thatcher was undoubtedly a first-class intellectual who took the time to engage similarly intellectual MPs, including discussing the work of Austrian philosopher Karl Popper with his biographer, the then Labour MP Bryan Magee. Her speeches reflected that.