Carmakers used to market to China. Now they depend on its tech

The balance of power has shifted and it is China that now supplies the software, skills and expertise to the rest of the auto industry.

A Nissan NX8 at the Beijing Auto Show. Japan's Nissan plans to produce about one million vehicles a year from its China operations by 2030.

For some four decades, Chinese companies have absorbed carmaking know-how through joint ventures with foreign groups like Germany’s Volkswagen and Japan’s Toyota. That model has now been inverted. Foreign carmakers no longer bring technology into China; they extract it from there.

Japanese and European firms are designing and developing vehicles in China using local technology and talent, and are beginning to export them to other markets, including South-east Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

The result is not just competition, but displacement. Lower-cost Chinese models are already undercutting demand for foreign-branded vehicles in China, and are starting to exert similar pressure in parts of Asia and Europe.

Chinese manufacturers are gaining ground as foreign carmakers lose it.

Foreign brands’ share of the China market has slumped from 64 per cent in 2020 to 32 per cent today. The concern is that this pressure extends beyond China, with the potential to hollow out parts of industrial bases elsewhere. In markets such as Thailand and Indonesia, Chinese brands already dominate EV sales.

And what is happening in China is beginning to spill into the global auto market.

The world’s second biggest economy is no longer just exporting competitively priced cars. It is increasingly a place where the software and systems that run them are developed, supported by a depth of engineering talent that is hard to match.

The new power centre

The shift is creating a growing dependence: vehicles may still be built elsewhere, but much of the underlying capability is now rooted in China. That is enough to start shifting the balance of power in the global auto industry, towards those who control the technology, not just those who build the vehicles.

In EVs, China already dominates both.

That influence is not yet universal. EVs account for roughly one in four new vehicles sold globally, with much of that demand concentrated in China, where EVs make up about half of new car sales. In parts of South-east Asia, as well as in India, Africa and Latin America, adoption remains at an early stage. But these are precisely the markets where Chinese firms are expanding.

The clearest sign the balance has shifted is how foreign carmakers now use China. It is no longer just a market to sell into, but a base for development and exports. Japan’s Nissan, for example, is targeting about one million vehicles a year from its China operations by 2030, combining domestic sales with exports, up from roughly 660,000 in 2025 . China has become part of its global operating model.

What was once a destination for foreign expertise has become a source of it. What China now does better than many competitors is speed. The advantage of building there is not just lower costs, but how quickly ideas move from design to production.

Development cycles that can take several years elsewhere are being compressed markedly in China, where they are around half of Japan’s.

That advantage reflects something structural: China’s dense supply chains and close links between suppliers and manufacturers. The question is no longer whether others can match this, but whether they can operate without it. In many cases, they cannot.

Tightening grip

The argument is not for retreat. It’s that Asian manufacturers need to deepen their own industrial ecosystems before integration with China hardens into structural dependence. That becomes harder to unwind. The more carmakers rely on Chinese technology and supply chains, the more leverage shifts to China.

Job losses are one risk, and in some cases are already visible: Nissan has cut or redeployed around 1,000 jobs in Thailand, while Honda is winding down production at one of its plants there. Industrial adjustment is already under way.

However, the bigger issue is not just production, but who controls the knowledge behind it. As carmakers lean more heavily on China, what underpins the next generation of vehicles – from engineering to software – may increasingly sit there.

What remains at home risks being reduced to the commoditised role of an assembly line, producing vehicles increasingly defined elsewhere. Over time, that changes the structure of the industry itself, concentrating control in China.

Some markets are more exposed than others; Thailand stands out. Known as the Detroit of South-east Asia, its auto industry has long been built around Japanese carmakers and their supply chains, with firms such as Toyota employing hundreds of thousands there through local operations.

That concentration is now becoming a vulnerability.

As these companies reorganise around Chinese partners and platforms, Thailand’s role risks narrowing to final assembly; producing vehicles whose architecture, software and supply base are determined elsewhere.

The question is no longer whether to integrate with China; that is already happening. The issue is what is retained at home. The answer is not to wall China off, but to retain control over the capabilities that matter most.

There is no guarantee the exchange still runs both ways: where foreign carmakers once brought technology into China, they now draw on software, suppliers and development that do not necessarily flow back. That makes it all the more important to build strength in those areas at home, so that capability is not lost.

Without that, integration risks becoming dependence and, over time, constraint. Those that control capability will set the terms. The rest will depend on them.