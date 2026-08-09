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Career satisfaction in an uncertain world? Dream on

Children’s cute job hopes look unattainable, but they are still worth encouraging.

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What do you want to be when you grow up? Artificial intelligence and geoeconomic uncertainty can make the attainment of childhood dreams even more uncertain, says the writer.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Artificial intelligence and geoeconomic uncertainty can make the attainment of childhood dreams even more uncertain, says the writer.

PHOTO : ST FILE

Andrew Hill

“Please do not cut off a fountain of inspiration for the next generation of UK scientists and engineers,” wrote 200 celebrities in an open letter to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham recently. They urged him to save the Jodrell Bank radio telescope, where many children had experienced what they called a “spark moment” that ignited their interest in science.

I sipped from that fountain. Jodrell Bank’s huge steerable dish stands incongruously on the Cheshire Plain a few miles from where I grew up. When I was about 11, I had a birthday party there.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.